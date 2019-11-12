Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Singapore has benefited from an uptick in interest among investors who are avoiding China and Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Southeast Asia

Singapore rises as Hong Kong sinks in real estate investment returns for 2020

  • Singapore has benefited from an uptick in interest among investors who are avoiding China and Hong Kong
  • Hong Kong’s plunge to the least favoured real estate investment destination in Asia next year occurred as the city’s tourism and retail sectors suffer
Topic |   Singapore
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 11:48am, 12 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Singapore has benefited from an uptick in interest among investors who are avoiding China and Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.