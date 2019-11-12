Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Indonesian workers at a cigarette factory in the town of Surabaya. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Who can be ‘mini China’? Asian nations seek to capitalise on trade war but it’s not that simple

  • Several countries are trying to leverage advantages but are hampered by structural problems such as inadequate infrastructure or political instability
  • Part of the problem is reproducing the supply chains, marketing access and existing contacts built up by manufacturers in China’s industrial cities
Topic |   US-China trade war
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 12:49pm, 12 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Indonesian workers at a cigarette factory in the town of Surabaya. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.