If convicted of murder, the boy’s parents face the death penalty. Photo: Handout
Singaporean couple on trial for murder of five-year-old son they kept in a cage
- The boy died from severe injuries in October 2016 after being scalded repeatedly with hot water, inflicting burns to two-thirds of his body
- Prosecutor told the court: ‘This is a murder as horrific as it is tragic … The accused persons are solely responsible for these injuries’
Topic | Singapore
If convicted of murder, the boy’s parents face the death penalty. Photo: Handout
Japanese police are investigating allegations against a couple that they abused their 1-year-old son before he died of pneumonia. Photo: Tribune News Service
Japanese parents suspected of causing baby’s death with air gun pellets
- Masanori Jokei and his wife, Ai, were arrested in Fukuoka on suspicion of intentionally causing harm to their one-year-old son
- Police alleged that the infant was subjected to abuse in the weeks leading up to his death from pneumonia on December 1
Topic | Japan
Japanese police are investigating allegations against a couple that they abused their 1-year-old son before he died of pneumonia. Photo: Tribune News Service