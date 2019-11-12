Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Thai police and crime scene investigators are seen outside Chantaburi provincial court after the shooting. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Three dead in Thai court shooting, including ex-PM Yingluck’s old lawyer

  • The gunman – a former police officer – and two lawyers were killed, one of whom had represented Yingluck Shinawatra in 2017
  • Thailand has high rates of gun ownership and petty personal disputes, romantic and business rivalries are often resolved with bullets
Topic |   Thailand
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:13pm, 12 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Thai police and crime scene investigators are seen outside Chantaburi provincial court after the shooting. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Members of a bomb squad inspect the site of an attack by suspected Muslim militants in Thailand’s Yala province on November 6. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Suspected militant attack in Thailand’s south leave 15 dead, says army

  • Late on Tuesday militants struck two checkpoints in Yala province manned by civil defence volunteers
  • Thailand’s three southernmost provinces have been in the grip of a conflict that has killed more than 7,000 people, as Malay-Muslim militants fight for more autonomy from the Thai state
Topic |   Thailand
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:32pm, 6 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Members of a bomb squad inspect the site of an attack by suspected Muslim militants in Thailand’s Yala province on November 6. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.