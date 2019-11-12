Thai police and crime scene investigators are seen outside Chantaburi provincial court after the shooting. Photo: AFP
Three dead in Thai court shooting, including ex-PM Yingluck’s old lawyer
- The gunman – a former police officer – and two lawyers were killed, one of whom had represented Yingluck Shinawatra in 2017
- Thailand has high rates of gun ownership and petty personal disputes, romantic and business rivalries are often resolved with bullets
Topic | Thailand
Members of a bomb squad inspect the site of an attack by suspected Muslim militants in Thailand’s Yala province on November 6. Photo: AFP
Suspected militant attack in Thailand’s south leave 15 dead, says army
- Late on Tuesday militants struck two checkpoints in Yala province manned by civil defence volunteers
- Thailand’s three southernmost provinces have been in the grip of a conflict that has killed more than 7,000 people, as Malay-Muslim militants fight for more autonomy from the Thai state
Topic | Thailand
