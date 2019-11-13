British actor Hugh Grant and film director Guy Ritchie have recreated this picture of their military men fathers after the second world war. Photo: Handout
Hugh Grant and Guy Ritchie recreate 65-year-old photo of dads serving in Singapore
- The pictures on Instagram depicted the pair’s fathers Captain John Ritchie and Captain James Grant, when they both served with the Seaforth Highlanders in the city state 65 years ago
