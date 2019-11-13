Cambodia's exiled opposition figurehead Sam Rainsy was blocked from boarding a flight to Indonesia. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Cambodia’s exiled opposition leader Sam Rainsy barred from flying to Indonesia
- Rainsy, who now lives in France, had hoped to return to Cambodia on Saturday but is currently in Malaysia
- Cambodian leader Hun Sen has pressured countries in the region to bar the opposition figurehead
Sam Rainsy, centre, and Mu Sochua, in pink, field questions from reporters in Kuala Lumpur on November 12, 2019. Photo: SCMP/Tashny Sukumaran
Cambodia ‘playing with fire’ by cosying up to China, says opposition figure Sam Rainsy
- The politician warned strongman Hun Sen’s government against allowing Beijing to build infrastructure facilities that could be turned into military bases
- Sam Rainsy said he and other banned opposition figures were ‘freedom fighters’ and thanked Malaysia for respecting their rights by allowing them entry
