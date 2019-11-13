Channels

Cambodia's exiled opposition figurehead Sam Rainsy was blocked from boarding a flight to Indonesia. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Southeast Asia

Cambodia’s exiled opposition leader Sam Rainsy barred from flying to Indonesia

  • Rainsy, who now lives in France, had hoped to return to Cambodia on Saturday but is currently in Malaysia
  • Cambodian leader Hun Sen has pressured countries in the region to bar the opposition figurehead
Topic |   Cambodia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 11:16pm, 13 Nov, 2019

Sam Rainsy, centre, and Mu Sochua, in pink, field questions from reporters in Kuala Lumpur on November 12, 2019. Photo: SCMP/Tashny Sukumaran
People

Cambodia ‘playing with fire’ by cosying up to China, says opposition figure Sam Rainsy

  • The politician warned strongman Hun Sen’s government against allowing Beijing to build infrastructure facilities that could be turned into military bases
  • Sam Rainsy said he and other banned opposition figures were ‘freedom fighters’ and thanked Malaysia for respecting their rights by allowing them entry
Topic |   Cambodia
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Updated: 11:01pm, 12 Nov, 2019

