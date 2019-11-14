Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy after arriving in Jakarta. Photo: EPA
Indonesia allows Sam Rainsy to arrive from Malaysia, as Hun Sen releases Cambodian dissidents
- Rainsy, who is wanted by Cambodian authorities for allegedly plotting a coup, was on Wednesday reportedly blocked from flying out of Kuala Lumpur
- Under mounting international pressure, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen indicated he has ordered the release on bail of more than 70 activists
Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen attends the annual Water Festival on the Tonle Sap river in Phnom Penh. Photo: Reuters
Rainsy’s in Malaysia, Sokha’s out of jail. Is Cambodia’s Hun Sen in a pickle?
- The Cambodian strongman is under pressure not only from a reinvigorated opposition, but from the European Union, too
- The EU is considering cutting preferential trade terms over human rights allegations
