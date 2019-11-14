Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy after arriving in Jakarta. Photo: EPA
Southeast Asia

Indonesia allows Sam Rainsy to arrive from Malaysia, as Hun Sen releases Cambodian dissidents

  • Rainsy, who is wanted by Cambodian authorities for allegedly plotting a coup, was on Wednesday reportedly blocked from flying out of Kuala Lumpur
  • Under mounting international pressure, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen indicated he has ordered the release on bail of more than 70 activists
Topic |   Cambodia
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 2:26pm, 14 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy after arriving in Jakarta. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen attends the annual Water Festival on the Tonle Sap river in Phnom Penh. Photo: Reuters
Explained

Rainsy’s in Malaysia, Sokha’s out of jail. Is Cambodia’s Hun Sen in a pickle?

  • The Cambodian strongman is under pressure not only from a reinvigorated opposition, but from the European Union, too
  • The EU is considering cutting preferential trade terms over human rights allegations
Topic |   Cambodia
Compiled by SCMP's Asia desk

Compiled by SCMP's Asia desk  

Updated: 1:34pm, 14 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen attends the annual Water Festival on the Tonle Sap river in Phnom Penh. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.