Thai police officers outside the Chantaburi provincial court after the November 12. Photo: AFP
Thai man who ended shooting that killed Yingluck Shinawatra’s ex-lawyer charged with murder
- A young paralegal shot Tharin Chantharathip after he gunned down two lawyers, including Bancha Porameesanaporn, who once represented ousted leader Yingluck
- The courtroom shooting further exposes flaws in the legal system’s security set-up after three suspects recently escaping from a courthouse in Pattaya
Topic | Thailand
Thai police officers outside the Chantaburi provincial court after the November 12. Photo: AFP