Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Police officers stand guard at the scene of a suicide bombing in Medan city. Photo: EPA-EFE
Southeast Asia

Ex-Isis militants arrested in Indonesia after Medan suicide bombing

  • The four men were believed to have fought alongside Isis in Syria, police said
  • While there were no details on whether they were involved in the blast, their arrests raised fresh concerns over the threat posed by returnees from Syria
Topic |   Indonesia
Amy Chew

Amy Chew  

Updated: 4:02pm, 14 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police officers stand guard at the scene of a suicide bombing in Medan city. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Indonesian police secure their headquarters in Medan after the suspected suicide bombing on Wednesday morning. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Student suicide bomber in Medan police attack was 24-year-old ‘lone wolf’: Indonesian police

  • Police said the attacker detonated his explosives and died after being confronted by other officers, injuring at least four officers and two civilians
  • It came as the counterterrorism force worked to root out suspected Islamic militants, with the arrest of a terror suspect who had undergone paramilitary training in Syria
Topic |   Indonesia
SCMP

Agencies  

Compiled by SCMP's Asia desk  

SCMP  

Updated: 10:31pm, 13 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Indonesian police secure their headquarters in Medan after the suspected suicide bombing on Wednesday morning. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.