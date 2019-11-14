Police officers stand guard at the scene of a suicide bombing in Medan city. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ex-Isis militants arrested in Indonesia after Medan suicide bombing
- The four men were believed to have fought alongside Isis in Syria, police said
- While there were no details on whether they were involved in the blast, their arrests raised fresh concerns over the threat posed by returnees from Syria
Topic | Indonesia
Indonesian police secure their headquarters in Medan after the suspected suicide bombing on Wednesday morning. Photo: AFP
Student suicide bomber in Medan police attack was 24-year-old ‘lone wolf’: Indonesian police
- Police said the attacker detonated his explosives and died after being confronted by other officers, injuring at least four officers and two civilians
- It came as the counterterrorism force worked to root out suspected Islamic militants, with the arrest of a terror suspect who had undergone paramilitary training in Syria
Topic | Indonesia
