The Chinese nationals were among 512 foreigners arrested in the Philippines last month. Photo: EPA
Philippines deports 312 Chinese, detains 36 Japanese in crackdown on phone scams
- The Chinese nationals were among 512 foreigners who were arrested last month during a raid on an illegal outsourcing office in Metro Manila
- Other workers arrested in that raid came from Myanmar, Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan and Indonesia
