A worker shows palm oil fruits at a factory in Sepang, outside Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Malaysia signs South Asia palm oil export deal, giving industry a boost amid India boycott

  • The preliminary pact was signed with a Dubai-based firm, which expects to export more than 1 million tonnes of the edible oil next year
  • It follows a threatened boycott last month by India’s top vegetable oil trade body, in response to the Malaysian PM’s comments at the UN over Kashmir
Topic |   Malaysia
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 6:00pm, 14 Nov, 2019

A worker shows palm oil fruits at a factory in Sepang, outside Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AFP
A palm oil plantation in Johor, Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
Economics

Disgruntled India weighs options on ties and palm oil amid #BoycottMalaysia campaign

  • The diplomatic fallout from Malaysia’s criticism over Kashmir is spreading to the economy as Indian businesses shun their palm oil suppliers in favour of Indonesian alternatives
  • With nationalists waging a social media campaign to boycott Malaysian imports, expectations are high that New Delhi will impose curbs or taxes
Topic |   India
SCMP

Vasudevan Sridharan  

Tashny Sukumaran  

Updated: 6:15pm, 18 Oct, 2019

A palm oil plantation in Johor, Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
