The remains of Malaysia Airlines flight 17 after it crashed while flying over eastern Ukraine. Photo: EPA
Investigators release call records linking MH17 suspects to top Russian officials
- Dutch investigators said they were making a ‘new witness appeal’ based on the calls between Ukrainian separatists and high-ranking Russian officials
- Malaysia Airlines flight 17 was shot down by a Russian-made BUK missile in 2014 over eastern Ukraine. All 298 people on board were killed
