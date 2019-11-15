The 33-year-old man fell from Na Mueang 2 waterfall, the same spot where a Spanish tourist died in a fall in July. Photo: Handout
Selfie death: French tourist dies while trying to take photograph at Thai waterfall
- The accident happened on Thursday afternoon on the tropical island of Koh Samui, which is a magnet for both backpackers and high-end tourists
- Thailand is largely considered a safe destination for tourists and typically draws more than 35 million visitors each year
Topic | Tourism
The 33-year-old man fell from Na Mueang 2 waterfall, the same spot where a Spanish tourist died in a fall in July. Photo: Handout