Police inspect a house after a suicide bombing in Medan city on November 13, 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
Two suspected militants killed as Indonesian police probe Medan suicide bombing
- As counterterrorism forces closed in, three suspects resisted arrest by shooting at police, sparking a deadly gunfight
- Two suspects were shot dead and the third fled but was later apprehended and brought to a detention centre in Jakarta
Topic | Indonesia
Indonesian police secure their headquarters in Medan after the suspected suicide bombing on Wednesday morning. Photo: AFP
Student suicide bomber in Medan police attack was 24-year-old ‘lone wolf’: Indonesian police
- Police said the attacker detonated his explosives and died after being confronted by other officers, injuring at least four officers and two civilians
- It came as the counterterrorism force worked to root out suspected Islamic militants, with the arrest of a terror suspect who had undergone paramilitary training in Syria
