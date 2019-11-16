Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Police inspect a house after a suicide bombing in Medan city on November 13, 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
Southeast Asia

Two suspected militants killed as Indonesian police probe Medan suicide bombing

  • As counterterrorism forces closed in, three suspects resisted arrest by shooting at police, sparking a deadly gunfight
  • Two suspects were shot dead and the third fled but was later apprehended and brought to a detention centre in Jakarta
Topic |   Indonesia
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 9:25pm, 16 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police inspect a house after a suicide bombing in Medan city on November 13, 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Indonesian police secure their headquarters in Medan after the suspected suicide bombing on Wednesday morning. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Student suicide bomber in Medan police attack was 24-year-old ‘lone wolf’: Indonesian police

  • Police said the attacker detonated his explosives and died after being confronted by other officers, injuring at least four officers and two civilians
  • It came as the counterterrorism force worked to root out suspected Islamic militants, with the arrest of a terror suspect who had undergone paramilitary training in Syria
Topic |   Indonesia
SCMP

Agencies  

Compiled by SCMP's Asia desk  

SCMP  

Updated: 10:31pm, 13 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Indonesian police secure their headquarters in Medan after the suspected suicide bombing on Wednesday morning. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.