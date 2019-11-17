Wee Jeck Seng, a member of the Malaysian Chinese Association, won the seat of Tanjung Piai in Johor. Photo: Facebook
Protest votes, broken promises: Decisive defeat for Malaysia’s ruling coalition in Johor’s Tanjung Piai by-election
- Malaysia’s ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition loses closely watched by-election
- Malaysian Chinese Association candidate Wee Jeck Seng wins by a 15,000-vote majority
Topic | Malaysia
Wee Jeck Seng, a member of the Malaysian Chinese Association, won the seat of Tanjung Piai in Johor. Photo: Facebook