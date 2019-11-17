Philippine Vice-President Leni Robredo has accepted the offer from President Rodrigo Duterte to lead a role in the deadly drug war. Photo: AFP
Duterte’s stark warning to his VP about revealing ‘state secrets’
- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte Duterte passed on the running of his signature drugs crackdown to Vice-President Leni Robredo, an arch-critic
Topic | Rodrigo Duterte
Philippine Vice-President Leni Robredo has accepted the offer from President Rodrigo Duterte to lead a role in the deadly drug war. Photo: AFP