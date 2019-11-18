The Singapore Consulate-General in Hong Kong has clarified that Hong Kong passport holders do not need a visa to enter the city state. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong passport holders don’t need visa to enter Singapore, consulate clarifies
- Singapore consulate in Hong Kong issued the statement after WhatsApp users circulated messages saying the 30-day visa-free policy had changed
- Only those with the HKSAR Document of Identity – a travel document issued to Hong Kong residents unable to obtain a passport – will need a visa
