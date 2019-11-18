Channels

The Singapore Consulate-General in Hong Kong has clarified that Hong Kong passport holders do not need a visa to enter the city state. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Hong Kong passport holders don’t need visa to enter Singapore, consulate clarifies

  • Singapore consulate in Hong Kong issued the statement after WhatsApp users circulated messages saying the 30-day visa-free policy had changed
  • Only those with the HKSAR Document of Identity – a travel document issued to Hong Kong residents unable to obtain a passport – will need a visa
Topic |   Singapore
Dewey Sim

Dewey Sim  

Updated: 4:14pm, 18 Nov, 2019

The skyline along the historic Singapore River. Photo: AFP
Economics

If Singapore is so wealthy, why do its citizens feel stuck?

  • More than half believe they will experience little financial mobility over the next decade, according to a survey
  • Experts say that with the era of miracle growth in the past, it may be time to rethink priorities
Topic |   Singapore
Kok Xinghui

Kok Xinghui  

Updated: 10:10am, 18 Nov, 2019

