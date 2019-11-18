Channels

Former Malaysian Prime minister Najib Razak leaves Kuala Lumpur High Court. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Najib Razak, former PM of Malaysia, tampered with 1MDB evidence, court told

  • Najib ordered the removal of ‘material information’ from an audit report on the scandal-plagued fund while still in power, prosecutors said
  • The charges of abuse of power against Najib and others are both punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine if they’re convicted
Topic |   Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Kyodo

Kyodo  

Updated: 6:18pm, 18 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Malaysia’s former prime minister Najib Razak. Photo: AFP
Politics

Malaysia’s ex-PM Najib Razak will testify in his defence after judge rules first 1MDB trial will proceed

  • Najib told the court he plans to be called to the witness stand, enabling prosecutors to cross-examine him for the first time
  • The case relates to losses of 42 million ringgit (US$10.2 million) at SRC International, a former subsidiary of 1MDB
Topic |   Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Updated: 8:56pm, 11 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

