Former Malaysian Prime minister Najib Razak leaves Kuala Lumpur High Court. Photo: AFP
Najib Razak, former PM of Malaysia, tampered with 1MDB evidence, court told
- Najib ordered the removal of ‘material information’ from an audit report on the scandal-plagued fund while still in power, prosecutors said
- The charges of abuse of power against Najib and others are both punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine if they’re convicted
Topic | Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Malaysia’s former prime minister Najib Razak. Photo: AFP
Malaysia’s ex-PM Najib Razak will testify in his defence after judge rules first 1MDB trial will proceed
- Najib told the court he plans to be called to the witness stand, enabling prosecutors to cross-examine him for the first time
- The case relates to losses of 42 million ringgit (US$10.2 million) at SRC International, a former subsidiary of 1MDB
