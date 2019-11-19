Malaysia's Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, who attended a signing ceremony to announce 1 billion ringgit funding for Malaysian contractors to take part in the East Coast Rail Link project. Photo: Reuters
Malaysian contractors on track to benefit from China-backed East Coast Rail Link
- The East Coast Rail Link, part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, was renegotiated to include 40 per cent local participation
- Contractors will get US$240 million for contract financing, working capital and purchase of equipment
Topic | Malaysia
Malaysia's Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, who attended a signing ceremony to announce 1 billion ringgit funding for Malaysian contractors to take part in the East Coast Rail Link project. Photo: Reuters