Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Malaysia's Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, who attended a signing ceremony to announce 1 billion ringgit funding for Malaysian contractors to take part in the East Coast Rail Link project. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Malaysian contractors on track to benefit from China-backed East Coast Rail Link

  • The East Coast Rail Link, part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, was renegotiated to include 40 per cent local participation
  • Contractors will get US$240 million for contract financing, working capital and purchase of equipment
Topic |   Malaysia
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Updated: 2:00pm, 19 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Malaysia's Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, who attended a signing ceremony to announce 1 billion ringgit funding for Malaysian contractors to take part in the East Coast Rail Link project. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.