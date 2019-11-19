Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Protesters take cover behind barricades as police fire tear gas during clashes in the Jordan district of Hong Kong on November 18, 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
Southeast Asia

Singapore also vulnerable to protests that have left Hong Kong at ‘breaking point’, minister claims

  • Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing warned a similar situation could occur in Singapore if the government becomes complacent
  • Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi also weighed in on the Hong Kong protests, expressing ‘strong concern’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 3:12pm, 19 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters take cover behind barricades as police fire tear gas during clashes in the Jordan district of Hong Kong on November 18, 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.