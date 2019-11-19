Nguyen Dinh Gia (right), the father of one of the Vietnamese casualties, at his home in Ha Tinh province, Vietnam. Photo: Reuters
Essex truck deaths: grieving Vietnamese struggle to cover cost of bringing victims’ bodies home
- Families in central Vietnam, where many of the 39 victims come from, are desperate to bring their loved ones back nearly four weeks after the tragedy
- The incident laid bare the dangers of illegal migration in Britain, a top destination for Vietnamese who often work in cannabis farms or nail bars
A relative lights an incense stick in front of a portrait of Bui Thi Nhung, who is feared to be among the 39 people found dead in a truck in Britain, inside her house in Vietnam. Photo: AFP
Driver charged over Essex truck deaths as UK police ask Vietnamese to help identify victims
- Maurice Robinson from Northern Ireland faces 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people and money laundering
- Irish police on Saturday arrested a fifth person in connection with the investigation
