Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Nguyen Dinh Gia (right), the father of one of the Vietnamese casualties, at his home in Ha Tinh province, Vietnam. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Essex truck deaths: grieving Vietnamese struggle to cover cost of bringing victims’ bodies home

  • Families in central Vietnam, where many of the 39 victims come from, are desperate to bring their loved ones back nearly four weeks after the tragedy
  • The incident laid bare the dangers of illegal migration in Britain, a top destination for Vietnamese who often work in cannabis farms or nail bars
Topic |   Vietnam
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 3:54pm, 19 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Nguyen Dinh Gia (right), the father of one of the Vietnamese casualties, at his home in Ha Tinh province, Vietnam. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
A relative lights an incense stick in front of a portrait of Bui Thi Nhung, who is feared to be among the 39 people found dead in a truck in Britain, inside her house in Vietnam. Photo: AFP
Europe

Driver charged over Essex truck deaths as UK police ask Vietnamese to help identify victims

  • Maurice Robinson from Northern Ireland faces 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people and money laundering
  • Irish police on Saturday arrested a fifth person in connection with the investigation
Topic |   UK truck deaths
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:57pm, 29 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A relative lights an incense stick in front of a portrait of Bui Thi Nhung, who is feared to be among the 39 people found dead in a truck in Britain, inside her house in Vietnam. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.