A rainbow pride flag. Photo: Shutterstock
Caned for gay sex: Malaysian men’s punishment condemned by rights group
- Authorities found out about the private event by monitoring messages between the men, then sent 50 officers to detain them, according to a rights group
- Activists say there is a worsening climate for LGBT communities in the Muslim-majority country, which has harsh punishments for same-sex ties
A rights activist slammed the sentencing, saying it could create an environment of fear within Malaysia’s LGBTI community. File photo: EPA-EFE
Five Malaysians caned and jailed for attempted gay sex, in case slammed by LGBTI rights group
- Islamic enforcement officers detained the five accused men during a November 2018 raid
- An activist criticised the sentencing, saying it could create an environment of fear within Malaysia’s LGBTI community
