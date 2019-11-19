US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper and his Philippine counterpart Delfin Lorenzana. Photo: Reuters
US to boost military alliance with Philippines as South China Sea tensions grow
- US Defence Secretary Mark Esper said the US would continue to conduct freedom-of-navigation operations in the South China Sea
- He stressed that such acts send a clear message that all countries should abide by international laws
Topic | South China Sea
US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper and his Philippine counterpart Delfin Lorenzana. Photo: Reuters
US Defense Secretary Mark Esper and South Korean Defence Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo in Seoul on November 15. Photo: AP
Beijing’s South China Sea stance and US ‘truancy’ set to headline Asean defence meeting
- US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper and Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe will meet in Bangkok with ministers from the 10-member Asean bloc and six other countries
- Tensions between Vietnam and China over territorial disputes rose ahead of this weekend’s Asean Defence Ministers Meeting Plus, creating a potential flashpoint
Topic | Asean
US Defense Secretary Mark Esper and South Korean Defence Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo in Seoul on November 15. Photo: AP