In the Philippines, candidates and government officials routinely pay vast cyber-troll armies that create multiple fake social media accounts to smear opponents. Photo: Reuters
Philippine troll armies set sights on US politics as Silicon Valley struggles to fight fake news
- Philippine candidates and government officials pay vast online armies to create multiple fake social media accounts to smear opponents
- And it could soon spread abroad, given Filipinos’ proficiency in English, facility with social media and the lure of money from campaigns
Topic | The Philippines
