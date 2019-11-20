Channels

A tour boat plies along the Singapore River. A couple who ran two clubs on Boat Quay was convicted in Singapore’s first labour trafficking case. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Singapore convicts nightclub owners of labour trafficking after ‘harrowing’ abuse

  • Two Indian nationals who ran clubs in Boat Quay were convicted of abusing their power to exploit three Bangladeshi women
  • This is the first conviction since a new trafficking law came into force in 2015, and two other cases are pending
SCMP

Reuters  

Compiled by SCMP's Asia desk  

Updated: 4:00pm, 20 Nov, 2019

Singapore’s central business district. Photo: Bloomberg
Southeast Asia

Ex-top Singapore lawyer reinstated 11 years after Hong Kong hotel theft conviction

  • Choy Chee Yean, a former partner at Rajah & Tann, was convicted of burglary in Hong Kong in 2008 for stealing items from a hotel room
  • He received a suspended 12-month jail term and was struck off the register of lawyers in 2010
Today Online

Today Online  

Updated: 11:02am, 20 Nov, 2019

