A tour boat plies along the Singapore River. A couple who ran two clubs on Boat Quay was convicted in Singapore’s first labour trafficking case. Photo: AFP
Singapore convicts nightclub owners of labour trafficking after ‘harrowing’ abuse
- Two Indian nationals who ran clubs in Boat Quay were convicted of abusing their power to exploit three Bangladeshi women
- This is the first conviction since a new trafficking law came into force in 2015, and two other cases are pending
Singapore’s central business district. Photo: Bloomberg
Ex-top Singapore lawyer reinstated 11 years after Hong Kong hotel theft conviction
- Choy Chee Yean, a former partner at Rajah & Tann, was convicted of burglary in Hong Kong in 2008 for stealing items from a hotel room
- He received a suspended 12-month jail term and was struck off the register of lawyers in 2010
