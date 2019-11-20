Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit surrounded by supporters on his arrival at the Constitutional Court on November 20, 2019. Photo: AP
Thailand’s Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn barred from parliament
- The Constitutional Court found Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit guilty of holding shares in a media company after registering his candidacy for election
- The billionaire frontman of the millennial-friendly party denied the charges and said they are politically motivated
