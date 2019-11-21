Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Yeung is known for his pro-establishment and pro-China views, which have made him deeply unpopular within Hong Kong’s pro-democracy camp. Photo: YouTube
Southeast Asia

Hong Kong restaurateur Alex Yeung sent home from Singapore over protests forum

  • Yeung is known for his pro-establishment and pro-China views, which have made him deeply unpopular within Hong Kong’s pro-democracy camp
  • Singapore police warned ‘foreigners should not advocate their political causes, through public assemblies, and other prohibited means’
Topic |   Singapore
Compiled by SCMP's Asia desk

Compiled by SCMP's Asia desk  

Updated: 11:22am, 21 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Yeung is known for his pro-establishment and pro-China views, which have made him deeply unpopular within Hong Kong’s pro-democracy camp. Photo: YouTube
READ FULL ARTICLE
Alex Yeung is also known for his Wah Kee Positive Energy channel on YouTube. Photo: Facebook
Politics

Hong Kong restaurateur and YouTube star Alex Yeung under investigation in Singapore for hosting talk on city’s political crisis

  • Founder of the Wah Kee restaurant chain has passport confiscated after accusation of organising a gathering without police permission
  • But local police say, ‘He is neither arrested nor in police custody and is free to go about his activities within Singapore’
Topic |   Singapore
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 11:46pm, 7 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Alex Yeung is also known for his Wah Kee Positive Energy channel on YouTube. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.