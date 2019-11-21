Chinese oil survey ship Haiyang Dizhi 8 carried out unauthorised operations in Vietnamese-controlled waters for more than three months earlier this year. Photo: Weibo
Vietnam tells importers to reject goods showing China’s nine-dash line claims
- Companies have been warned to improve monitoring of imported goods to ensure Vietnam’s sovereignty in the South China Sea is not violated
US Defence Secretary Mark Esper and Vietnamese Defence Minister Ngo Xuan Lich meet in Hanoi on November 20, 2019. Photo: AP
US gifts ship to Vietnam to boost patrols in disputed South China Sea
- US Defence Secretary Mark Esper said the gift reflected a strengthening of US-Vietnam ties
- He also vowed Washington would continue conducting freedom of navigation operations in the disputed waterway
