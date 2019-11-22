Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An Indonesian pupil holds a chick, given by local officials as part of a programme to wean schoolchildren off smartphones, in Bandung, West Java. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Indonesia trials gift of chicks to wean children off of smartphones

  • Around 2,000 four-day-old chicks will be handed out to pupils in Bandung in the coming weeks in an attempt to distract them from their gadgets
  • Authorities in the city, around 150 kilometres southeast of the capital Jakarta, have dubbed the unusual project ‘chickenisation’
Topic |   Indonesia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 8:00am, 22 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

An Indonesian pupil holds a chick, given by local officials as part of a programme to wean schoolchildren off smartphones, in Bandung, West Java. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Indonesian leader Sukarno with China’s Mao Zedong in 1956. File photo
Politics

The Chinese who fled Sukarno’s Indonesia to build a new Bali under Mao

  • A presidential decree 60 years ago sparked an exodus of Chinese from the newly independent country
  • Tens of thousands were shipped to Mao-era China, where despite hardships they felt finally at home
Topic |   Chinese overseas
Randy Mulyanto

Randy Mulyanto  

Updated: 9:37pm, 21 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Indonesian leader Sukarno with China’s Mao Zedong in 1956. File photo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.