An Indonesian pupil holds a chick, given by local officials as part of a programme to wean schoolchildren off smartphones, in Bandung, West Java. Photo: AFP
Indonesia trials gift of chicks to wean children off of smartphones
- Around 2,000 four-day-old chicks will be handed out to pupils in Bandung in the coming weeks in an attempt to distract them from their gadgets
- Authorities in the city, around 150 kilometres southeast of the capital Jakarta, have dubbed the unusual project ‘chickenisation’
Indonesian leader Sukarno with China’s Mao Zedong in 1956. File photo
The Chinese who fled Sukarno’s Indonesia to build a new Bali under Mao
- A presidential decree 60 years ago sparked an exodus of Chinese from the newly independent country
- Tens of thousands were shipped to Mao-era China, where despite hardships they felt finally at home
