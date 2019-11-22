Channels

A drug trafficker was sentenced to death in 2017 for transporting heroin from Malaysia to Singapore. Photo: Shutterstock
Southeast Asia

Singapore executes Malaysian drug trafficker despite appeals

  • Abd Helmi Ab Halim was sentenced to death in 2017 for transporting heroin from Malaysia to the city state
  • Singapore insisted it had the right to use capital punishment against drug offenders after Malaysian law minister urged it to reconsider the hanging
Topic |   Singapore
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 8:15pm, 22 Nov, 2019

A drug trafficker was sentenced to death in 2017 for transporting heroin from Malaysia to Singapore. Photo: Shutterstock
Yeung is known for his pro-establishment and pro-China views, which have made him deeply unpopular within Hong Kong’s pro-democracy camp. Photo: YouTube
Southeast Asia

Hong Kong restaurateur Alex Yeung sent home from Singapore over protests forum

  • Yeung is known for his pro-establishment and pro-China views, which have made him deeply unpopular within Hong Kong’s pro-democracy camp
  • Singapore police warned ‘foreigners should not advocate their political causes, through public assemblies, and other prohibited means’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk

Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk  

Updated: 10:53pm, 21 Nov, 2019

Yeung is known for his pro-establishment and pro-China views, which have made him deeply unpopular within Hong Kong’s pro-democracy camp. Photo: YouTube
