A drug trafficker was sentenced to death in 2017 for transporting heroin from Malaysia to Singapore. Photo: Shutterstock
Singapore executes Malaysian drug trafficker despite appeals
- Abd Helmi Ab Halim was sentenced to death in 2017 for transporting heroin from Malaysia to the city state
- Singapore insisted it had the right to use capital punishment against drug offenders after Malaysian law minister urged it to reconsider the hanging
Topic | Singapore
Yeung is known for his pro-establishment and pro-China views, which have made him deeply unpopular within Hong Kong’s pro-democracy camp. Photo: YouTube
Hong Kong restaurateur Alex Yeung sent home from Singapore over protests forum
- Yeung is known for his pro-establishment and pro-China views, which have made him deeply unpopular within Hong Kong’s pro-democracy camp
- Singapore police warned ‘foreigners should not advocate their political causes, through public assemblies, and other prohibited means’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
