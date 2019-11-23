Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The exported luxury items included wines, perfumes and jewellery. Photo: SCMP
Southeast Asia

Singapore man gets 34 months in jail for exporting luxury goods to North Korea

  • Ng Kheng Wah supplied the items worth US$4.4 million to a department store chain in the hermit kingdom in breach of UN sanctions
  • Ng’s company was fined US$645,412 and his accomplice was sentenced to one year in jail
Topic |   Singapore
Kyodo

Kyodo  

Updated: 8:00am, 23 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

The exported luxury items included wines, perfumes and jewellery. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Yeung is known for his pro-establishment and pro-China views, which have made him deeply unpopular within Hong Kong’s pro-democracy camp. Photo: YouTube
Southeast Asia

Hong Kong restaurateur Alex Yeung sent home from Singapore over protests forum

  • Yeung is known for his pro-establishment and pro-China views, which have made him deeply unpopular within Hong Kong’s pro-democracy camp
  • Singapore police warned ‘foreigners should not advocate their political causes, through public assemblies, and other prohibited means’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk

Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk  

Updated: 10:53pm, 21 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Yeung is known for his pro-establishment and pro-China views, which have made him deeply unpopular within Hong Kong’s pro-democracy camp. Photo: YouTube
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.