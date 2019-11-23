The exported luxury items included wines, perfumes and jewellery. Photo: SCMP
Singapore man gets 34 months in jail for exporting luxury goods to North Korea
- Ng Kheng Wah supplied the items worth US$4.4 million to a department store chain in the hermit kingdom in breach of UN sanctions
- Ng’s company was fined US$645,412 and his accomplice was sentenced to one year in jail
Topic | Singapore
The exported luxury items included wines, perfumes and jewellery. Photo: SCMP
Yeung is known for his pro-establishment and pro-China views, which have made him deeply unpopular within Hong Kong’s pro-democracy camp. Photo: YouTube
Hong Kong restaurateur Alex Yeung sent home from Singapore over protests forum
- Yeung is known for his pro-establishment and pro-China views, which have made him deeply unpopular within Hong Kong’s pro-democracy camp
- Singapore police warned ‘foreigners should not advocate their political causes, through public assemblies, and other prohibited means’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Yeung is known for his pro-establishment and pro-China views, which have made him deeply unpopular within Hong Kong’s pro-democracy camp. Photo: YouTube