Campaigners in Manila hold pictures of victims as they mark the 10th anniversary of the massacre of 58 people, on November 23, 2019. Photo: AP
10 years after Philippines’ brutal Ampatuan Massacre, activists demand justice for victims
- In 2009, 58 people were killed in a brutal political slaying
- The victims included 32 journalists and media workers, making the killing the deadliest single-day attack against the press in the Philippines
Topic | Crime
