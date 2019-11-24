The species has now almost disappeared from the wild, and conservationists estimate that only about 30 to 80 Sumatran rhinos survive, mostly on the Indonesian island of Sumatra. File photo: Reuters
The Sumatran rhinoceros has become extinct in Malaysia
- The 25-year-old female rhino, named Iman, who has been cared for in a wildlife reserve since her capture in 2014, had uterine tumours
- The Sumatran rhino was declared extinct in the wild in Malaysia in 2015. Malaysia’s last male Sumatran rhino died in May this year
