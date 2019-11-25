Allan Hyrons, centre, and his wife Wilma, left, speak with Philippine Major General Corleto Vinluan. Photo: AP
Philippine troops rescue abducted British man and wife
- Allan Hyrons, 70, and his wife Wilma were taken by gunmen last month from a resort they own and run in the southern Philippines
- They were rescued unhurt on Monday after a 10-minute firefight with Islamic State-allied militants, the military said
Topic | The Philippines
