Filipino labourers prepare steel reinforcement bars for the construction of a highway flyover in Manila. Photo: EPA
Duterte looks to Philippines’ private sector to reboot signature building plan
- By the time he steps down in 2022, the Philippine president wants work to have begun on 100 priority projects under his ‘build, build, build’ programme
- Nearly half of these will now be funded by investments from companies like oil and shipping giant Udenna and regional beer behemoth San Miguel
Topic | The Philippines
