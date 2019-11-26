Channels

The North Korean flag is seen behind razor wire on top of a wall at Pyongyang’s closed embassy in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Malaysia’s Mahathir Mohamad plans to rekindle once-close North Korea ties

  • Relations between the two countries unravelled spectacularly following the assassination of Kim Jong-nam in Malaysia’s capital almost three years ago
  • The half-brother of North Korean Kim Jong-un was poisoned with a nerve agent while passing through Kuala Lumpur International Airport
Topic |   Malaysia
Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk

Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk  

Updated: 3:39pm, 26 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

The exported luxury items included wines, perfumes and jewellery. Photo: SCMP
Southeast Asia

Singapore man gets 34 months in jail for exporting luxury goods to North Korea

  • Ng Kheng Wah supplied the items worth US$4.4 million to a department store chain in the hermit kingdom in breach of UN sanctions
  • Ng’s company was fined US$645,412 and his accomplice was sentenced to one year in jail
Topic |   Singapore
Kyodo

Kyodo  

Updated: 8:00am, 23 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

