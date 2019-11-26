The North Korean flag is seen behind razor wire on top of a wall at Pyongyang’s closed embassy in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AP
Malaysia’s Mahathir Mohamad plans to rekindle once-close North Korea ties
- Relations between the two countries unravelled spectacularly following the assassination of Kim Jong-nam in Malaysia’s capital almost three years ago
- The half-brother of North Korean Kim Jong-un was poisoned with a nerve agent while passing through Kuala Lumpur International Airport
Topic | Malaysia
The North Korean flag is seen behind razor wire on top of a wall at Pyongyang’s closed embassy in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AP
The exported luxury items included wines, perfumes and jewellery. Photo: SCMP
Singapore man gets 34 months in jail for exporting luxury goods to North Korea
- Ng Kheng Wah supplied the items worth US$4.4 million to a department store chain in the hermit kingdom in breach of UN sanctions
- Ng’s company was fined US$645,412 and his accomplice was sentenced to one year in jail
Topic | Singapore
The exported luxury items included wines, perfumes and jewellery. Photo: SCMP