Timorese players wait for hours at the airport before being transported to their hotel for the 2019 SEA Games. Photo: Facebook
SEA Games: How the Philippines scored an own goal before the start
- Teams have complained about long delays at the airport, being unable to check into hotels, and not enough halal food
- The organisers have apologised for the shortcomings, and vowed to do better
Topic | The Philippines
The Singapore under-22 football team for the SEA Games comprises many Muslim players. Photo: FAS
SEA Games 2019: Singapore Muslim athletes served pork, despite repeated reminders from Philippines’ Islamic body
- Non-Muslim athletes also complain about the limited menu, food that lacks nutritional value and low drinking water supplies
- Singapore is one of a number of nations fielding Muslim athletes, along with Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei
Topic | Southeast Asian Games 2019 (SEA Games)
