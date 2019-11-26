Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Timorese players wait for hours at the airport before being transported to their hotel for the 2019 SEA Games. Photo: Facebook
Southeast Asia

SEA Games: How the Philippines scored an own goal before the start

  • Teams have complained about long delays at the airport, being unable to check into hotels, and not enough halal food
  • The organisers have apologised for the shortcomings, and vowed to do better
Topic |   The Philippines
Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk

Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk  

Updated: 8:08pm, 26 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Timorese players wait for hours at the airport before being transported to their hotel for the 2019 SEA Games. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE
The Singapore under-22 football team for the SEA Games comprises many Muslim players. Photo: FAS
Other Sport

SEA Games 2019: Singapore Muslim athletes served pork, despite repeated reminders from Philippines’ Islamic body

  • Non-Muslim athletes also complain about the limited menu, food that lacks nutritional value and low drinking water supplies
  • Singapore is one of a number of nations fielding Muslim athletes, along with Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei
Topic |   Southeast Asian Games 2019 (SEA Games)
Nazvi Careem

Nazvi Careem  

Updated: 3:24pm, 26 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Singapore under-22 football team for the SEA Games comprises many Muslim players. Photo: FAS
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.