A Vietnam Airlines plane carrying the remains of some of the 39 people found dead in a truck in Britain last month taxis at an airport in Hanoi. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Vietnam begins to receive remains of UK migrant truck victims

  • A commercial flight from London with 16 bodies on board landed in Hanoi on Wednesday, and met by ambulances and security personnel
  • The victims were among 39 migrants discovered in a refrigerated truck in an industrial state in Essex, east of London, on October 23
Topic |   Vietnam
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:53am, 27 Nov, 2019

The truck that was found to contain 39 dead bodies. Photo: AP
Europe

UK truck deaths: British driver pleads guilty to two offences after tragedy that killed 39 Vietnamese migrants

  • Maurice Robinson, 25, pleaded guilty to plotting to assist unlawful immigration and to acquiring criminal property
  • The discovery of the bodies has shone a spotlight on the illicit human smuggling trade that requires people to make perilous journeys to Europe
Topic |   UK truck deaths
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 8:41pm, 25 Nov, 2019

