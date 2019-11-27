A Vietnam Airlines plane carrying the remains of some of the 39 people found dead in a truck in Britain last month taxis at an airport in Hanoi. Photo: AFP
Vietnam begins to receive remains of UK migrant truck victims
- A commercial flight from London with 16 bodies on board landed in Hanoi on Wednesday, and met by ambulances and security personnel
- The victims were among 39 migrants discovered in a refrigerated truck in an industrial state in Essex, east of London, on October 23
The truck that was found to contain 39 dead bodies. Photo: AP
UK truck deaths: British driver pleads guilty to two offences after tragedy that killed 39 Vietnamese migrants
- Maurice Robinson, 25, pleaded guilty to plotting to assist unlawful immigration and to acquiring criminal property
- The discovery of the bodies has shone a spotlight on the illicit human smuggling trade that requires people to make perilous journeys to Europe
