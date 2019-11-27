Men walk past a 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) hoarding at in Kuala Lumpur in 2015. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia wins UK court battle to have 1MDB case heard in public
- The case revolves around the attempted recovery of US$3.5 billion that was paid to a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi’s state investment fund
- Malaysia alleges agreements made between the two funds were part of a ‘conspiracy to defraud’ by former Prime Minister Najib Razak
The skyline of Dubai, one of the seven emirates that make up the UAE. Photo: EPA
1MDB fugitive Jho Low not hiding in UAE, insists Malaysia’s top cop
- Financier Low Taek Jho is wanted in several jurisdictions including Singapore for his role in the multibillion-dollar 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal
- Abdul Hamid Bador dismisses reports he is in the United Arab Emirates, but says he knows where he is – and that people are protecting him
