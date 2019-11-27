Jane Goodall is one of the world’s foremost experts on chimpanzees. Photo: Sam Tsang
Singapore’s culture of intolerance towards wildlife ‘shocking’, says Jane Goodall
- The renowned conservationist told a conference that more education was required to counter a mindset in the city state that wild animals ‘belong in the zoo’
- She was in Singapore on Tuesday for a fundraising dinner of her NGO, which works with schools to increase conservation awareness
