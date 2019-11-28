Channels

A male Philippine eagle named Geothermica at Jurong Bird Park in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Singapore shows off two endangered eagles loaned from Philippines for breeding programme

  • The Philippine Eagle is one of the world’s biggest and most powerful birds with wingspans that can reach two metres. There are about 800 left in the wild
  • The birds, named Geothermica and Sambisig, are the first breeding pair ever to be sent outside the Philippines. They arrived in Singapore in June
Topic |   Conservation
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 6:30am, 28 Nov, 2019

Jane Goodall is one of the world’s foremost experts on chimpanzees. Photo: Sam Tsang
Southeast Asia

Singapore’s culture of intolerance towards wildlife ‘shocking’, says Jane Goodall

  • The renowned conservationist told a conference that more education was required to counter a mindset in the city state that wild animals ‘belong in the zoo’
  • She was in Singapore on Tuesday for a fundraising dinner of her NGO, which works with schools to increase conservation awareness
Topic |   Singapore
Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk

Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk  

Updated: 5:36pm, 27 Nov, 2019

