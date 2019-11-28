A male Philippine eagle named Geothermica at Jurong Bird Park in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Singapore shows off two endangered eagles loaned from Philippines for breeding programme
- The Philippine Eagle is one of the world’s biggest and most powerful birds with wingspans that can reach two metres. There are about 800 left in the wild
- The birds, named Geothermica and Sambisig, are the first breeding pair ever to be sent outside the Philippines. They arrived in Singapore in June
Topic | Conservation
A male Philippine eagle named Geothermica at Jurong Bird Park in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Jane Goodall is one of the world’s foremost experts on chimpanzees. Photo: Sam Tsang
Singapore’s culture of intolerance towards wildlife ‘shocking’, says Jane Goodall
- The renowned conservationist told a conference that more education was required to counter a mindset in the city state that wild animals ‘belong in the zoo’
- She was in Singapore on Tuesday for a fundraising dinner of her NGO, which works with schools to increase conservation awareness
Topic | Singapore
Jane Goodall is one of the world’s foremost experts on chimpanzees. Photo: Sam Tsang