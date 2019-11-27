Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Malaysian officials are seen after 104 Chinese nationals were detained in the city of Kota Kinabalu over their alleged involvement in an online scam syndicate. Photo: Daily Express TV
Southeast Asia

Malaysia detains 104 Chinese citizens in online scam syndicate raid

  • The online scam, which was run out of Kota Kinabalu, targeted victims from China
  • This comes as Chinese con artists move their operations to Southeast Asia as the mainland clamps down on scams
Topic |   Malaysia
Star Digital

Star Digital  

Updated: 7:10pm, 27 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Malaysian officials are seen after 104 Chinese nationals were detained in the city of Kota Kinabalu over their alleged involvement in an online scam syndicate. Photo: Daily Express TV
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chinese con artists are relocating to Southeast Asia to evade a crackdown by Beijing. Photo: Dickson Lee
Politics

Chinese ‘fake cop’ scams fleeing Beijing’s crackdown are setting up in Southeast Asia: Indonesian police

  • Indonesian police arrest 85 Chinese on suspicion of running a ‘fake cop’ scam that targeted victims back in China
  • The arrests are the latest in a string of cases to have occurred in Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore
Topic |   Indonesia
Amy Chew

Amy Chew  

Updated: 12:38pm, 27 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese con artists are relocating to Southeast Asia to evade a crackdown by Beijing. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.