Malaysian officials are seen after 104 Chinese nationals were detained in the city of Kota Kinabalu over their alleged involvement in an online scam syndicate. Photo: Daily Express TV
Malaysia detains 104 Chinese citizens in online scam syndicate raid
- The online scam, which was run out of Kota Kinabalu, targeted victims from China
- This comes as Chinese con artists move their operations to Southeast Asia as the mainland clamps down on scams
Chinese con artists are relocating to Southeast Asia to evade a crackdown by Beijing. Photo: Dickson Lee
Chinese ‘fake cop’ scams fleeing Beijing’s crackdown are setting up in Southeast Asia: Indonesian police
- Indonesian police arrest 85 Chinese on suspicion of running a ‘fake cop’ scam that targeted victims back in China
- The arrests are the latest in a string of cases to have occurred in Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore
