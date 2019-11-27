Police said they have been monitoring Liu for two weeks and he tried to escape on Tuesday night. Photo: AP
Suspected Chinese drug trafficker arrested in Philippines with US$50 million of meth concealed in tea packets
- Police said they had been monitoring Liu Chao for two weeks and he tried to escape after sensing he was making a deal with an undercover officer
- Philippine officials say the tea wrappers used to conceal the drugs are similar to ones found in seizures in Malaysia, Thailand and Myanmar
Topic | Drugs
Police said they have been monitoring Liu for two weeks and he tried to escape on Tuesday night. Photo: AP