Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen, seen at celebrations marking the 66th anniversary of the country's independence from France, has responded to a letter from US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
Is Cambodian PM Hun Sen the latest authoritarian leader to be courted by Donald Trump?
- In a letter, the US president assured Cambodia it does not seek regime change but wants to promote democracy
- In recent years, Cambodia has leaned toward China, which has become its major political and economic backer
Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen attends the annual Water Festival on the Tonle Sap river in Phnom Penh. Photo: Reuters
Rainsy’s in Malaysia, Sokha’s out of jail. Is Cambodia’s Hun Sen in a pickle?
- The Cambodian strongman is under pressure not only from a reinvigorated opposition, but from the European Union, too
- The EU is considering cutting preferential trade terms over human rights allegations
