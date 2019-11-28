Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Jujun Junaedi, left, works on his home-made helicopter in his backyard in Sukabumi. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Indonesian backyard builder hopes to beat gridlock with home-made helicopter

  • Jujun Junaedi has spent most of his free time – and about US$2,100 – on the project in the past 18 months
  • He said he will be happy just to see his do-it-yourself chopper make it off the ground, but his wife is not so sure
Topic |   Indonesia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 2:08pm, 28 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Jujun Junaedi, left, works on his home-made helicopter in his backyard in Sukabumi. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Aceh Ulema Council member Mukhlis, centre, is escorted by members of the sharia police before being publicly whipped in Banda Aceh on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Indonesian ulema council member flogged for breaking religious laws he helped draft

  • A masked religious officer rained down 28 lashes on the back of Aceh Ulema Council member Mukhlis after he was caught with a married woman
  • Flogging is a common punishment for a range of offences in the deeply conservative Aceh region of Sumatra, including adultery and drinking
Topic |   Indonesia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 8:05pm, 31 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Aceh Ulema Council member Mukhlis, centre, is escorted by members of the sharia police before being publicly whipped in Banda Aceh on Thursday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.