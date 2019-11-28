Jujun Junaedi, left, works on his home-made helicopter in his backyard in Sukabumi. Photo: AFP
Indonesian backyard builder hopes to beat gridlock with home-made helicopter
- Jujun Junaedi has spent most of his free time – and about US$2,100 – on the project in the past 18 months
- He said he will be happy just to see his do-it-yourself chopper make it off the ground, but his wife is not so sure
Topic | Indonesia
Aceh Ulema Council member Mukhlis, centre, is escorted by members of the sharia police before being publicly whipped in Banda Aceh on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Indonesian ulema council member flogged for breaking religious laws he helped draft
- A masked religious officer rained down 28 lashes on the back of Aceh Ulema Council member Mukhlis after he was caught with a married woman
- Flogging is a common punishment for a range of offences in the deeply conservative Aceh region of Sumatra, including adultery and drinking
