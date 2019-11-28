Channels

A Filipino worker walks along an unfinished road leading to the aquatics centre to be used in the SEA Games. Photo: EPA
Southeast Asia

Philippines’ Duterte orders investigation into SEA Games debacle

  • Reports of delays, confusion and insufficient meals for athletes, delegates and volunteers have gone viral on social media since last week
  • A presidential spokesman admitted on Thursday that ‘there is indeed something wrong with the preparations’
Updated: 1:24pm, 28 Nov, 2019

A Filipino worker walks along an unfinished road leading to the aquatics centre to be used in the SEA Games. Photo: EPA
Timorese players wait for hours at the airport before being transported to their hotel for the 2019 SEA Games. Photo: Facebook
Southeast Asia

SEA Games: How the Philippines scored an own goal before the start

  • Teams have complained about long delays at the airport, being unable to check into hotels
  • The organisers have apologised for the shortcomings, and vowed to do better
Updated: 10:13am, 27 Nov, 2019

Timorese players wait for hours at the airport before being transported to their hotel for the 2019 SEA Games. Photo: Facebook
