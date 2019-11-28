A Filipino worker walks along an unfinished road leading to the aquatics centre to be used in the SEA Games. Photo: EPA
Philippines’ Duterte orders investigation into SEA Games debacle
- Reports of delays, confusion and insufficient meals for athletes, delegates and volunteers have gone viral on social media since last week
- A presidential spokesman admitted on Thursday that ‘there is indeed something wrong with the preparations’
Topic | The Philippines
Timorese players wait for hours at the airport before being transported to their hotel for the 2019 SEA Games. Photo: Facebook
SEA Games: How the Philippines scored an own goal before the start
- Teams have complained about long delays at the airport, being unable to check into hotels
- The organisers have apologised for the shortcomings, and vowed to do better
Topic | Southeast Asian Games 2019 (SEA Games)
