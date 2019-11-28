Channels

Ivana Smit. Photo: Instagram
Southeast Asia

Naked Dutch model’s Kuala Lumpur death plunge was murder, say Malaysia police

  • Ivana Smit tumbled from the 20th floor of a Kuala Lumpur condominium in December 2017, allegedly after partaking in drug-fuelled group sex
  • Police at first dismissed suggestions of foul play, but her family lodged a legal challenge and an earlier coroner’s decision was last week overturned
Topic |   Malaysia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 3:52pm, 28 Nov, 2019

Australian Maria Elvira Pinto Exposto leaving the federal court in Putrajaya, Malaysia. Photo: EPA
Southeast Asia

Malaysia frees Australian grandmother duped into drug trafficking via internet romance scam

  • Maria Elvira Pinto Exposto was convicted of having 1.5kg of crystal methamphetamine in her bag when she was arrested in December 2014
  • Defence lawyer hoped case will fuel campaign for an end to mandatory death sentences for trafficking more than 50 grams of banned drug
Topic |   Drugs
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 8:00pm, 26 Nov, 2019

