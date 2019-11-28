Ivana Smit. Photo: Instagram
Naked Dutch model’s Kuala Lumpur death plunge was murder, say Malaysia police
- Ivana Smit tumbled from the 20th floor of a Kuala Lumpur condominium in December 2017, allegedly after partaking in drug-fuelled group sex
- Police at first dismissed suggestions of foul play, but her family lodged a legal challenge and an earlier coroner’s decision was last week overturned
Topic | Malaysia
Ivana Smit. Photo: Instagram
Australian Maria Elvira Pinto Exposto leaving the federal court in Putrajaya, Malaysia. Photo: EPA
Malaysia frees Australian grandmother duped into drug trafficking via internet romance scam
- Maria Elvira Pinto Exposto was convicted of having 1.5kg of crystal methamphetamine in her bag when she was arrested in December 2014
- Defence lawyer hoped case will fuel campaign for an end to mandatory death sentences for trafficking more than 50 grams of banned drug
Topic | Drugs
Australian Maria Elvira Pinto Exposto leaving the federal court in Putrajaya, Malaysia. Photo: EPA