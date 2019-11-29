Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: AP
Rodrigo Duterte offers to lead Philippine police force himself if he cannot find an ‘honest man’
- President’s brutal war on drugs again under scrutiny after director general Oscar Albayalde stepped down last month, embroiled in ‘ninja cops’ scandal
- Duterte also dismissed criticism urban poor have been disproportionately targeted, claiming bodies of dead kingpins have been dumped secretly
Leni Robredo. Photo: AP
Duterte fires Philippine vice-president Leni Robredo from anti-drugs tsar post after just 3 weeks
- Robredo had vowed to reform the president’s deadly narcotics war amid allegations that police are committing crimes against humanity
- But Duterte’s spokesman Salvador Panelo on Sunday announced her dismissal and said Robredo had ‘embarrassed our country’
