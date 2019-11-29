Channels

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Rodrigo Duterte offers to lead Philippine police force himself if he cannot find an ‘honest man’

  • President’s brutal war on drugs again under scrutiny after director general Oscar Albayalde stepped down last month, embroiled in ‘ninja cops’ scandal
  • Duterte also dismissed criticism urban poor have been disproportionately targeted, claiming bodies of dead kingpins have been dumped secretly
Topic |   The Philippines
Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk

Updated: 6:09pm, 29 Nov, 2019

Leni Robredo. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Duterte fires Philippine vice-president Leni Robredo from anti-drugs tsar post after just 3 weeks

  • Robredo had vowed to reform the president’s deadly narcotics war amid allegations that police are committing crimes against humanity
  • But Duterte’s spokesman Salvador Panelo on Sunday announced her dismissal and said Robredo had ‘embarrassed our country’
Topic |   The Philippines
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:37pm, 24 Nov, 2019

