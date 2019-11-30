Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Photo: AP
Indonesia’s Widodo stands by direct presidential elections but power brokers have other ideas
- Proposed constitutional changes would empower upper house of parliament to elect the country’s leader, echoing the system of the Suharto era
- Widodo has sought to dissuade lawmakers from such changes but his own party supports a review and others are poised to follow suit
Migration, identity and revolution: how the Chinese shaped Indonesia
- Historian Zhou Taomo in her new book looks at the complex ties between China and Indonesia in the cold war
- Zhou argues that migration and activism by ethnic Chinese were major forces moulding relations between Beijing and Jakarta. Here are some excerpts:
Ethnic Chinese protest during the Indonesian National Revolution. Photo: from an album named ‘Chinese Atrocities’, box 19, folder 11, Niels A. Douwes Dekker Papers, No 3480, Division of Rare and Manuscript Collections, Cornell University Library