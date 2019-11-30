Officials at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, Vietnam, move coffins containing the bodies the victims found dead in a refrigerated truck in Britain. Photo: EPA-EFE
All 39 bodies of UK truck victims have now arrived back home in Vietnam
- The bodies and ashes of 23 of the victims arrived in Hanoi, after 16 were flown home earlier in the week
- They were found dead in a refrigerated truck in Essex after being promised well-paid jobs in the UK
The truck that was found to contain 39 dead bodies. Photo: AP
UK truck deaths: British driver pleads guilty to two offences after tragedy that killed 39 Vietnamese migrants
- Maurice Robinson, 25, pleaded guilty to plotting to assist unlawful immigration and to acquiring criminal property
- The discovery of the bodies has shone a spotlight on the illicit human smuggling trade that requires people to make perilous journeys to Europe
